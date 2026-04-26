The Council of Sephardi and Oriental Communities in Jerusalem has issued a stern cease and desist letter to Rabbi Eyal Zionov, demanding he stop appearing in public dressed in the cloak and turban associated with the Sephardic Chief Rabbi.

The council's letter comes after Rabbi Zionov, whose videos are popular on TikTok, appeared at state ceremonies, on the Temple Mount, in the Supreme Court, and in televised interviews dressed in the official garb.

The letter, signed by council chairman Avraham Doron, details the long history of the crowning of the Chief Rabbi, known as the "Rishon Lezion."

It also notes that the right to crown the Rishon Lezion and to present them with the cloak and turban is expressly reserved for the Council of Sephardi Communities, "Continuously since the days of the Ottoman rule and the British Mandate," and that all the cloaks were sewn and embroidered by the council, and it holds the rights to it.

The letter criticizes the very use of the clothing, while claiming that it is a deliberate deception of the public and a desecration of G-d's name: "Your use of this uniform is done without permission, and it creates a misleading and false presentation as if you have authority or recognition."

The council added that the act constitutes “deception and misrepresentation," and a serious affront to the dignity of the Rishon Lezion institution and the long-standing traditions of the Sephardic community.

In conclusion, the council demanded that Rabbi Zionov cease all use of clothing associated with the Rishon Lezion, and it made clear that if he would not comply with the demand, the council would take "any legal and/or religious action" and even contact the competent authorities to stop the public deception.