Even though summer is officially approaching and temperatures today (Sunday) will remain above seasonal averages, rain is expected throughout Israel tomorrow.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, today will be partly cloudy with medium- and high-level clouds. Temperatures will continue to be slightly above average for the season. During the afternoon, light local rain is possible in eastern parts of the country. Overnight, reduced visibility may occur along the coastal plain, the lowlands, and the northwestern Negev due to fog.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy. Starting in the afternoon, local rainfall is expected from northern Israel to the Negev and the Arava, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and even hail.

By the afternoon, there is a risk of localized flooding in the streams of the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea region, eastern Negev, northern Arava, and the Jordan Valley.

A significant drop in temperatures is expected, with temperatures becoming slightly below seasonal averages. The rain is expected to stop toward evening.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will continue to be slightly cooler than usual, with a possibility of local rain in eastern parts of the country.