Finding a mental health professional who understands your values and your community doesn't have to take months - over 10,000 people have already made the connection, and they didn't do it by guessing.

To find a vetted professional who serves the Jewish community - browse free at OKclarity.com

Most people searching for a therapist face the same frustrating experience: generic directories, identical bios, and no real way to know who someone is before picking up the phone. By the time you actually get on a call, you're already hoping for the best.

OKclarity is the only online platform built specifically to solve this problem for the Jewish community. With video introductions, detailed profiles, and real insight into how each professional thinks and works, you know exactly who you're reaching out to - before you ever reach out.

When you make that first call, it doesn't feel like a shot in the dark. It feels like a conversation you've been building toward.

Rachel Brezel, LMHC, is one of the professionals on the platform. Based in Brooklyn, she specializes in anxiety, depression, OCD - including the most severe cases - emotional regulation, and relationship challenges. She has 3 verified client reviews. Her approach: empowering, direct, warm, and solution-oriented.

Rebecca Kivelevitz, M.S. Ed, is a School Psychologist and therapist, also in Brooklyn, who works with children, adults, and couples. She uses CBT, psychodynamic, and inner child work, with sessions starting at $60. She has 2 verified client reviews. "I don't believe in a one-size-fits-all method", she says in her profile. Her style: warm, affirming, and solution-oriented.

Perel Goldstein, LMHC, based in Cedarhurst, works with individuals and families through an attachment-based, relational approach. Her focus is healing, growth, and self-awareness, with sessions from $175 to $225. Her style: warm, empowering, open-minded, and calm.

These are just 3 of the vetted professionals available on OKclarity today - professionals who were chosen because they understand the Jewish community, not just because they have a license.

To join the 10,000 people who already found their match - get instant access at OKclarity.com

Sessions on the platform start at $60. Professionals range across specialties, locations, price points, and approaches - so whether you need someone direct and solution-focused or gentle and relational, the right person is already there, waiting to be found.

The community is growing fast. New professionals are being added, and the 10,000 connections already made prove that this works.

Suddenly clear.

Spots are limited - find your professional now at OKclarity.com:

Instagram: @okclarity

WhatsApp us: 917- 426 -1495





