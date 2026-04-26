Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a 43-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were found dead this morning (Sunday) in a home in the Alona Regional Council.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians from Magen David Adom, together with police officers, were forced to break into the house and encountered the shocking scene.

MDA paramedic Shulamit Arinus said: “When we arrived at the scene, we were led into the apartment, where we saw a man and a child unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We performed medical examinations, and unfortunately had to pronounce them dead at the scene."

Reports from the scene indicate that a handgun believed to have been used in the incident was found there.