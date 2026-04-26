There are moments when the line is obvious and there are moments when it begins to move. Not because it should, but because it is convenient for it to do so. Often because there is money to be made, influence to be gained and there is a cost to holding it in place.

We have a name for this now, the “Overton window."

The idea that what is considered acceptable can shift over time, that positions once beyond the pale can be pulled into the mainstream if enough people are willing to entertain them.

Used honestly, it is a way of describing how societies evolve. Used cynically, it becomes something else entirely, a justification. A way of pretending that the line itself has moved, when in reality it is being pushed, deliberately, by those who benefit from doing so.

The truth is far simpler, because the line does not move on its own, it is moved by people or it is held in place by them. If more people were prepared to say no, if more people refused to cross it, then the so-called “window" would stop shifting altogether.

Which is why those who refuse to move the line matter so much.

Each week, I try to say Shabbat Shalom/ Shavua Tov (have a good week) to those who have made a difference over the past few days. Those who, in their own way, have stepped forward and done something that deserves to be recognised.

This week, that means recognising those who saw the line clearly, and refused to step over it.

So this week, I want to say Shavua Tov to the following people.

Shavua Tov to Sarah Tetteh.

This week, she did something that far too many in her industry chose not to do, she told the truth.

At a moment when much of the music world appears willing to welcome Kanye West back into the fold, to treat his so-called apology as sufficient, to calculate the upside of his return rather than confront the substance of what he has said and done, she stepped forward and said no.

She didn’t do so quietly or ambiguously, but with clarity and the contrast could not be starker.

Larry Jackson and Gamma signed him. Wireless Festival booked him to headline three nights. SoFi Stadium provided the stage for a comeback in front of 170,000 people.

Festival Republic, part of Live Nation Entertainment, promoted him.

Decision after decision, platform after platform, each one making the same calculation. That the risk was worth it, that the upside justified it, that the line could move.

But what a line to move, because this is neither ambiguous nor nuanced. This is not a moment open to interpretation. This is a body of rhetoric and behaviour that includes death chants against Jews, the glorification of Hitler, the normalisation of symbols that the world once agreed should never reappear. Yet still, the machine turned.

Her voice matters so greatly precisely because she did not have to say anything. She is not Jewish and she does not have an obvious personal stake. In purely professional terms, it would almost certainly be easier, and more beneficial, to say less, to soften, to leave space for the industry to do what it so often does when money is involved.

Yet she chose to draw the line. Not based on convenience or consensus, but based on principle.

Shavua Tov to Sarah Tetteh, and to those who understand that when everyone else is weighing the upside, someone still has to decide where the line is and refuse to move it.