Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his annual health report on Friday, in which he revealed that a year and a half ago, he underwent surgery and radiation therapy to remove a cancerous tumor.

"On December 29th, 2024, the Prime Minister underwent surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. The procedure was conducted successfully and without any complications. An MRI examination conducted as part of a regular follow-up after the surgery found a tiny area, smaller than a centimeter, with suspicious characteristics in the prostate," the report stated.

"Further examination proved that this was indeed an accidental discovery and an early stage of prostate cancer. This was an early detection of a tiny lesion, without metastases, as all other tests proved beyond a doubt. With such lesions, it is possible to continue with close monitoring or with short and precise radiation therapy. The Prime Minister chose therapy."

It further stated that the therapy was fully successful, with the tumor disappearing completely, as evident from the X-ray and laboratory tests.

Prof. Aharon Popovtzer, who oversaw the treatment together with Dr. Mark Vigoda and Dr. Shraga Gross, said following the release of the report: “I head the oncology division at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. A few months ago, during a completely routine follow-up, a 0.9 cm finding was incidentally discovered in the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister underwent a comprehensive evaluation, which showed this was a disease at a very early stage. It is important to note that this is a very common condition, particularly among patients over the age of 70.

“After completing the full evaluation, the Prime Minister was presented, as is customary, with two treatment options: the first, active surveillance only; the second, radiation therapy. The Prime Minister chose the second option and underwent modern, targeted radiation treatment at Hadassah Hospital two and a half months ago. At the end of the treatment, after about two and a half months, he underwent further evaluation including imaging and blood tests. Based on these findings, we can say that the disease has disappeared. There is no evidence of disease. The Prime Minister will continue routine, standard follow-up as customary."

Netanyahu himself acknowledged on X that he had asked to delay the publication of the report by two months: “Today my annual medical report was published. I asked to delay its release by two months so that it would not be published at the height of the war, in order not to allow the terrorist regime in Iran to spread further false propaganda against Israel."

"I would like to share three things with you: 1 - Thank G-d, I am healthy. 2 - I am in excellent physical condition. 3 - I had a minor medical issue in the prostate that has been completely treated. Thank God, it is behind me."

Netanyahu continued: "A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical follow-up. In the most recent check-up, a tiny spot of less than one centimeter was found in the prostate. Tests showed it was a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases."

He explained that "the doctors told me this is very common at my age, and that there are two options: 1 - It is not necessary to treat it; one can remain under surveillance. It is possible to live with it, and many do. 2 - To undergo treatment and remove the problem. You already know me. When I receive timely information about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. That is true at the national level and at the personal level. That is what I did. I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem without leaving a trace. I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot has completely disappeared. Thank G-d, I overcame this as well."

"I would like to thank the wonderful doctors and medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. From you, the citizens of Israel, I have only one request: take care of your health. Get checked and follow doctors’ instructions. And from here, on the eve of Shabbat, I pray for the recovery of our wounded in body and soul, and send them a warm embrace and wishes for a full recovery on your behalf. Shabbat Shalom," he concluded.