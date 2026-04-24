Israel stands accused of genocide in Gaza. The accusation appears in lecture halls, mainstream media, and social media feeds. It is repeated by protesters, academics, and politicians. But slogans are not evidence no matter how loudly and often they are repeated.

I am not a genocide scholar. But I know how to read a legal definition and compare it to documented facts. That is what I have done here.

What Genocide Actually Requires

The UN Genocide Convention sets a high bar. High death tolls, mass displacement, and property destruction do not by themselves constitute genocide.

The law requires specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, combined with at least one of five prohibited acts: killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction, imposing measures to prevent births, or forcibly transferring children.

The UN is explicit on one point worth emphasizing: an intention to simply disperse a group does not meet the threshold. That matters, because forced displacement is among the most frequently cited claims against Israel.

How Gaza Compares to Recognized Genocides

Proportional death toll is one measure of scale. The Rwandan genocide killed approximately 75% of the Tutsi population. The Holocaust killed roughly 67% of European Jews. The Armenian genocide killed an estimated 50-75% of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. The Herero and Nama genocide in Namibia killed 50-80% of those populations.

Gaza's death toll, as a proportion of its pre-war population, stands at approximately 1-3%, including Hamas terrorists. The Yazidi genocide, which is legally recognized, involved a proportional toll of 1-2%, all civilian, (and included rape, sexual slavery and forced conversion, ed.).

This shows that, while the demographic comparison matters for context, numbers alone do not determine a genocide finding.

Moreover, numbers don't capture what 1% or 3% actually mean to the people living it.

Everything Hinges on Intent

Intent is the crux. And it is genuinely difficult to establish. Courts infer intent from patterns: who was targeted, what was destroyed, what orders were given, what was said. (Note: The Nazis, Iran and Hamas stated their genocidal intentions clearly, but only the Nazis succeeded in carrying them out to a significant degree, ed.)

One difficulty in the Gaza case is that the same evidentiary pattern fits two competing explanations. High civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and food insecurity are consistent with a deliberate campaign to destroy a population, but are not evidence of genocidal intent. They are equally consistent with brutal urban warfare against an armed enemy that deliberately embedded itself within that population.

Those who argue genocide point to unofficial statements by some Israeli officials and to the scale of destruction as prima facie evidence of intent. Israel's position, supported by substantial documentation, is that the campaign targeted Hamas, that civilian harm resulted from Hamas tactics including the use of hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for military purposes, and that the intent was to destroy a terrorist organization, not a people.

Both readings of the evidence seem legally coherent. This is why the ICJ process exists.

Where the Case Stands

South Africa brought the case to the International Court of Justice. Israel submitted its counter-memorandum in March 2026. A final ruling is likely years away. The International Criminal Court is separately investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity by all parties.

In the meantime, the word genocide is being deployed as a political weapon, detached from its legal meaning and its historical weight. That cheapens the memory of the Armenians, the Tutsi, the Jews of Europe, and every other population that has met the actual threshold.

Israel deserves to have the accusation tested against evidence and law, not against the volume of those making it.



