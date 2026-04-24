Meirav Cohen from Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha thanked Bezalel Talia from Talia Farm in the southern Hebron Hills for saving her life on October 7.

On the program Not What You Thought on Keshet 12, Cohen turned to Bezalel and told him, “Thank you. You saved my life." He responded in surprise, “Me?" and she answered, “I’m from Ein HaShlosha." Bezalel modestly replied: “There were many others there. I was only part of it."

Later, Cohen recounted: “On October 7, the terrorists stood beneath my safe room and shouted. They terrified us - we saw death. Bezalel came to save us when there was no army. Masses of people from the settlements came to save us. I have tears in my eyes. This is a person who is the most different from me in the world, from a religious family, a true right-winger. It only shows how much we and they are the same. In the end, we are people who care deeply about this country."