First publication. In recent days, a police officer arrived at the community of Adei Ad and claimed that stones had been thrown at him. While searching for those responsible, the officer entered a shelter where several teenagers were present.

The officer allegedly threatened the teenagers, drew and cocked his weapon, and even searched one of them - despite having encountered them by chance and despite none of them being connected to the incident.

The father of one of the teenagers contacted the commander of the Judea and Samaria District and filed a complaint against the officer. At the same time, he also approached Department of Internal Police Investigations to request that an investigation be opened.

It later emerged that the officer was a police trainee undergoing a screening and qualification process that serves as a condition for permanent acceptance into the force. Due to the fact that he acted in this manner toward the teenagers, and because he drew a handgun in violation of regulations and failed to report it, the commander of the Judea and Samaria District decided to place him on forced leave.

At the same time, proceedings were initiated to immediately terminate his employment with the police.