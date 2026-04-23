צפו: מאות מוקשים פוצצו בגולן משרד הביטחון

The Ministry of Defense Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Disposal Authority detonated over 700 mines near Kibbutz Ein Zivan and the Syrian Border in the Golan Heights.

The operation was part of the multi-year plan to clear minefields and unexploded ordnance across the country, which was intended to free up areas suspected of being mined for civilian uses, including commerce, industry, and residences.

Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Disposal Authority noted that the operation was carried out throughout the year, with an emphasis on areas where there is a public safety threat and potential for future development.

In recent years, the authority cleared over 6,700 dunams countrywide, suspected of being mined or containing unexploded ordnance, the majority of which was in the Golan Heights.