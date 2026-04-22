Swift and determined action by officers of the Israel Police Jerusalem District and fighters from the Border Police of Israel led this evening (Wednesday) to the arrest of a 42-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem suspected of planning to carry out a terror attack during Independence Day.

The arrest was made possible thanks to police alertness and monitoring of a social media post that raised serious suspicions regarding the suspect’s intention to carry out hostile terrorist activity.

Upon receiving the report about the suspicious statement, security forces launched a rapid and extensive search operation throughout eastern Jerusalem. Following questioning and technological monitoring, the suspect’s vehicle was located, and he was arrested together with his wife, who was with him.

During a search of the vehicle conducted by police officers, a knife and additional weapons were found that were allegedly intended for use in carrying out the attack.

The suspect was transferred for further investigation to the Special Tasks Unit of the Jerusalem Major Crimes Division, where investigators are examining his connections and motives.