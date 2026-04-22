The Israel Prize award ceremony was held this evening (Wednesday) at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Education Yoav Kisch, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, with the participation of the winners and their families.

One of the recipients of the Israel Prize this year is US President Donald Trump for "Unique Contribution to the Jewish People." The President is the first foreign leader to receive the Israel Prize.