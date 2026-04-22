Arabs attacked a group of hikers who were walking from the town of Ofra toward the town of Givat Assaf. Several of the hikers were injured by stones and required medical treatment.

Dozens of attackers emerged from the area of the village of Deir Dibwan and attacked members of the group with boulders and stones at close range, striking some of them.

Some members of the group, who fired shots from their weapons, managed to drive off the attackers and withdraw from the area.

MDA teams provided on-scene treatment to a casualty with a head injury who was evacuated to the hospital.