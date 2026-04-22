Argentine President Javier Milei was not the only special guest to visit Israel for Independence Day. A whale was spotted on Wednesday morning near a breakwater off the coast of Ashdod, as the world marks Earth Day.

Video footage sent to the Delphis NGO shows a whale estimated to be approximately four meters (13 ft) long. According to the researchers' initial assessments, it may be a common minke whale, or, less likely, a Cuvier's beaked whale.

Delphis notes that the Cuvier's beaked whale is considered one of the most mysterious sea mammals, which usually stays at depths of over 1000 meters. Its appearance near the shore is very rare and at times indicates distress.

In contrast, the common minke whale is a more common species, and in recent years, there have been more sightings of young individuals approaching the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, sometimes due to an abundance of food or exploratory behavior.

Researchers continue to examine the documentation and consult with experts from abroad, with the aim of determining the identity of the whale and ascertaining the circumstances of its arrival in the area.