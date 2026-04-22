הרב לאו קורא לאחדות: הפילוג הפנימי - סכנה ערוץ 7

The former Chief Rabbi of Israel and Tel Aviv, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in honor of the State of Israel's 78th Independence Day.

"I wish the people of Israel a blessing of peace, unity, love, friendship, camaraderie, and good tidings. May we learn to appreciate each other's virtues and not search for disadvantages and flaws," Rabbi Lau stated.

He continued to stress the importance of unity: "We are going into an election year; it should not cost us the price of hatred, quarrels, and disputes. Our neighbors see when we are not united. We are one nation, and we need to remember that and work together."