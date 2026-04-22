Approximately 2,000 participants - including Americans and new immigrants - gathered Tuesday evening for the Yom Ha'atzmaut (Independence Day) Eve prayer organized by OU Israel for English speakers at the Ramada Hotel, alongside the organization's senior leadership. Attendees included OU Israel Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman, OU Israel Center Director Rabbi Sam Shore, OU Israel President Rabbi Stuart Hershkowitz, and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King.

The event opened with a transition ceremony from Yom Hazikaron (Remembrance Day) to Yom Ha'atzmaut.

Sima Kellner, director of the 'Yachad' program for English-speaking individuals with special needs within the organization, shared the story of her nephew, Maoz Morel, who fell in battle: "When we made aliyah (immigrated to Israel - ed.) three years ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to connect with my nephews - a deep connection, not just meeting once in a while. Maoz was quiet, and I thought it would take time to get to know him, but that eventually it would happen. Unfortunately, a deep face-to-face acquaintance never occurred, but after his fall, I discovered sides of him I hadn't known before. Maoz was very determined and planned everything exactly as he wanted. This was true in high school, at the Hesder Yeshiva he chose, and in the army. He pushed to succeed."

"When he went to fight in Gaza, Maoz brought a small 'Mesillat Yesharim' [Path of the Just] book, which he kept in the front of his vest. When everyone else went to sleep, Maoz would open the book and study. He was there for 95 days until the day a grenade was thrown into the room where his team was stationed. He provided cover the entire time while the soldiers were being treated, until he was wounded, lost consciousness, and was rushed to the hospital. There, we were granted the privilege to say goodbye and hold his hand even in that difficult state. Maoz will not have children, but if someone takes from his character traits and his legacy, then he has a continuation in this world."

At the opening of the event, Rabbi Berman stated: "In these days, I look at the prosperity and flowering of Israel thanks to those who gave their lives for it. We will celebrate today thanks to them and in their merit, and thanks to the Almighty who gave every Jew in the world the strength, enthusiasm, Torah, and devotion to be entirely loyal to the State of Israel."

"I am certain each of us had a meaningful Remembrance Day. We drew a great deal of strength from this significant day to thank our heroes-the IDF soldiers and all security personnel-and those who even gave their lives so that we could live here in this wonderful country."

Arieh King noted: "It was important to me to come from the military base not far from here and take part in this moving event. Just a few hours ago the siren sounded; I met the wives of friends buried on Mount Herzl, and now we are going to celebrate and dance. This contradiction is the character of the People of Israel and the State of Israel. On one hand, the Western Wall and the missing Temple, and on the other, skyscrapers. 'From darkness to light'-that is our definition."

Following the ceremony, a festive prayer took place led by Rabbi Shlomo Katz, rabbi of the Shirat David community in Efrat. It was attended by approximately 2,000 participants from the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, as well as new immigrants from both before and during the war, who celebrated together the start of Israel's 78th Independence Day. With the sounding of the Shofar at the conclusion of the prayer, festive dancing began for the participants.

Rabbi Sam Shore, Director of Torah Programs at OU Israel: "For nine years now, we have held this special event here-an emotional prayer for English speakers and new immigrants. We thank God for the great merit of being part of the mission and the work for Aliyah and integration in Israel in every way, including through this prayer. It is my personal privilege to be part of the OU organization, bringing the English-speaking public in Jerusalem and across the country together to give thanks for the gift of our wonderful generation and for the flourishing State of Israel. This is an emotional and significant event every single year for our community."