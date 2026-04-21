A new video about the Farm Initiative has recently been released, aiming to present to what is happening out there on the farms, day in and day out. While in Israel the story is more familiar and resonates through a natural cultural connection to the land, international audiences require a clearer framework: an explanation of how land is actively protected, and what sustained agricultural presence in open areas truly means.

The video offers a vivid look into life on these farms: grazing livestock, cultivating fields, and raising families, while emphasizing a simple but powerful principle: *land is preserved through presence*. This distinction also shapes the campaign itself. In Hebrew, the message speaks from in a shared sense of belonging and lived experience; in English, it takes a step back to outline the fundamentals, present the broader picture, and invite viewers to connect with a mission that may be geographically distant, yet deeply aligned with their values.

Behind the video lies a much broader reality.

More than 100 farms are spread across Judea and Samaria, collectively safeguarding approximately 250,000 acres of state land, an area five times larger than the total built-up footprint of all of the settlements in Judea and Samaria combined. These farms are not merely isolated outposts; they form a dynamic and continuous system of land stewardship, sustained through daily presence and agricultural work.

The work itself is straightforward but consistent: grazing cattle and sheep, cultivating crops, and maintaining the land. Through these ongoing activities, a tangible connection to the land is established, not only in principle, but in practice. Here, agriculture is not just a source of livelihood; it is a strategic and enduring means of preserving open spaces and securing the future of settlement.

Much like in the early days of Zionism, the core story remains unchanged: people returning to their land and sustaining it through dedication, labor, and belief. Where this once took the form of kibbutzim and moshavim, today it is also expressed through these farms, especially in areas where continuous presence is essential to maintaining control and care of the land.

To support and expand this effort, the Farms Fund was established. An initiative that connects individuals directly to a modern expression of Zionist action. Within Israel, more than 21,000 people have already joined. Now, with the launch of the English-language video and campaign, the opportunity is opening to a much broader international audience.

For just $18 per month, supporters can take part in a concrete, ongoing effort: protecting state land, strengthening communities, and contributing to a living, evolving form of Zionism.

https://pe4ch.com/ref/SuA0iC1O2cen

Zionism is not a story of the past. It is renewed every day, on every farm, with every herd, and in every field. Today, it speaks in more than one language, but its message remains clear: to be present, to work the land, and to safeguard it for the future.

*Join the Farms Fund, and take part in shaping the Zionism of today.*

https://pe4ch.com/ref/SuA0iC1O2cen