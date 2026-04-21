A central prayer service is being held at the Western Wall Plaza this evening (Tuesday) to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of the State of Israel.

At the center of the event will be a festive prayer including psalms and thanksgiving, in the best tradition of Independence Day. For those who cannot physically make it to Jerusalem, the entire event is being broadcast live.

The ceremony will begin with the ceremonial raising of the national flag to the top of the flagpole at the Western Wall Plaza, after the flag was lowered to half-mast last night with the opening of the Memorial Day events.