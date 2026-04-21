The State of Israel marks this evening (Tuesday) the sharp transition from Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror to the celebrations of the 78th Independence Day.

The official ceremony, held as tradition dictates on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, is focusing this year on the theme of “Strengths of Renewal," expressing the nation’s ability to rise and grow out of the challenges of the period.

The ceremony is hosted this year by singer and songwriter Rotem Cohen and actress and television personality Mali Levi. The artistic segment of the evening will include a series of performances by leading Israeli artists, including Amir Dadon, Amir Benayoun, Sasson Shaulov, Ester Rada, and Noam Horev.

The highlight of the evening will be the 12 torchbearers announced by the minister overseeing the ceremony, Miri Regev. The torchbearers were selected for their unique contribution to Israeli society and to the national effort over the past year, and they represent a broad mosaic of heroism, volunteerism, innovation, and the Israeli spirit.