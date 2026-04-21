A plaza in memory of Harel Sharvit, a soldier who fell in combat in Gaza, was inaugurated in the community of Kochav Yaakov in a ceremony attended by his family and Knesset Member Limor Sohn Har-Melech.

His father, Rabbi Yitzhak Sharvit, said: “Harel was connected to the Land of Israel. This plaza will see a constant flow of traffic passing through it. More than it serves as a memorial to Harel, it reflects the devotion and self-sacrifice of the soldiers, strengthening the honor of the people of Israel and the Holy Land."

He also shared that Harel had eaten at a restaurant two days before he fell, where strangers paid for him and his fellow soldiers. “The man who went to the counter and paid for them said he had only been moved to tears twice in his life, once when his father died, and again after Harel thanked him so deeply. Harel was known for his gratitude and his ability to uplift others."

Rabbi David Lankri, rabbi of the Shemesh U’Magen community, added: “Wherever Harel went, things moved forward. Today we are inaugurating this plaza in his memory. This feels like a complete miracle, a continuation of Harel’s way, starting even when it is not clear how it will be funded, but doing it nonetheless. Today we see the outcome of that spirit of self-sacrifice turned into action. Just two days before he fell Harel said: ‘I am ready to die for a piece of redemption.’ He grew up in a home that embodied deep devotion, not only in study but living action."