Eleven and a half years ago, two terrorists carried out a brutal attack with axes and gunfire at the “Bnei Torah" synagogue in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, murdering five worshippers.

Druze traffic police officer Zidan Saif, who was not assigned to respond to terror attacks, heard about the incident over his radio, rushed to the scene, and charged the attackers with his handgun. Drawing their fire toward himself, he was fatally wounded-an act that prevented a far greater massacre and likely saved dozens of lives, including around 100 children who were nearby at the time.

In an interview, his widow, Rinal, describes Zidan as a devoted husband and young father who was driven by a deep sense of duty, faith, and compassion for others. She recalls how he pushed a fellow officer out of harm’s way before entering the synagogue to confront the terrorists, acting without hesitation despite the danger. Shortly before the attack, the two had spoken, and he promised to call her back-a call that never came. Even as she tried to reach him while news of the attack spread, she could not have imagined he would not return.

Zidan Saif’s sacrifice forged a lasting bond between the Haredi community of Har Nof and the Druze community, symbolizing unity in the face of tragedy. His legacy is honored through ongoing connections, memorial gatherings, and a foundation established in his name to promote courage, generosity, and shared humanity.

Rinal later married his brother, a decision she says helps preserve Zidan’s memory within the family. She emphasizes that his story belongs to all of Israeli society, expressing hope that a new memorial site being built in his honor will serve as a place of connection, remembrance, and inspiration for future generations."