Brigitte Milo, mother of Nadav, a fallen soldier, describes his extraordinary personality, his impressive military career, his unique leadership qualities, the circumstances of his death in battle, and the legacy he left behind.

"Nadav was a very curious child, with a great interest in music, reading, sports, and especially in philosophy and history. He was surrounded by many friends, and the value of good deeds was especially important to him. He stood out for his quietness, his good qualities and his grace, and avoided standing out despite his great talent," she said.

Yoram Guber, a team and command comrade, adds, "I first met Nadav at the General Staff formation in August 1990, where he left a strong impression and he was so kind and inspired others to be kind as well. "

Brigitte continues, " Although he was not initially accepted, he was drafted into the paratroopers, where he served without training and was sent directly to the officer course. He was recognized as an outstanding company trainee and was highly regarded by his commanders and subordinates. After completing his compulsory service, he wanted to be discharged, but Benny Gantz (then Brigade Commander) convinced him to return to the army, but he went to study at yeshiva first for two months."

Rabbi Yosef Kelner, a teacher at the the Eli Academy describes Nadav with "a deep humility that conquered everyone who stood next to him, with a phenomenal thirst for knowledge, and was a powerful, gentle, wise and heroic man - he was an extraordinary phenomenon. I've never met anyone like Nadav."

Nadav Milo was killed in operational activity in Lebanon, in the Reihan area. He was the only soldier killed in the incident.

Brigitte adds, "I wanted to tell him that he brought all the soldiers home and completed his mission. I was honored to have such a son. He left a deep mark, and everyone continues to talk about him."