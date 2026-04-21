As Israel marks its 78th Independence Day, the instinct to measure this moment purely through the lens of war, pain and loss is understandable. The past few years have tested the country in ways few could have imagined, demanding sacrifice from soldiers, families, and communities across the nation.

Nevertheless, to stop there would be to miss something essential about Israel, something that continues to define it even in its most difficult hours.

Israel has not paused.

In the midst of war, disruption, and uncertainty, the country has continued to build, compete, innovate, and dream.

That is not incidental. It is the story.

Consider what has unfolded in technology, where Israel’s global leadership has not only endured but accelerated. Two of the largest acquisitions in the world this year involved Israeli cybersecurity firms, including Wiz and CyberArk. Israeli tech exits surged dramatically compared to the previous year. Hundreds of new startups were launched.

Billions were raised in investment.

This is not coincidence. It reflects a system that does not switch off under pressure. On the contrary, it adapts, recalibrates, and continues forward.

In the economic arena, there has been a significant jump in the real estate market. In March 2026 alone, mortgage volume hit 10.67 billion NIS, a 17.5% increase from February and a 16.5% rise compared to the same period last year. This is the highest level we've seen in 2026, signaling strong consumer confidence even under fire.

Moreover, contrary to all pessimistic forecasts, the Israeli Shekel has surged against the Dollar. During the height of the operation, the Shekel appreciated by approximately 6.5%, breaking below the 3.00 ILS/USD barrier.

This remarkable factor reflects the market's belief in the underlying strength of the Israeli economy.

Despite the challenges of Israeli sportspeople having to train and compete overseas, frequently without the advantage of home support over the past year alone, the Jewish State’s sportspeople and teams have many achievements.

Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. reached the EuroLeague playoffs in a historic season that saw two Israeli teams compete at the highest level for the first time.

Deni Avdija broke new ground as the first Israeli named an NBA All-Star and the first to reach the NBA Playoffs in 2026.

Across disciplines, Israeli athletes have stood atop podiums: Artem Dolgopyat winning gold repeatedly on the world stage, Anat Lelior qualifying for surfing’s elite Championship Tour, and judokas such as Raz Hershko and Timna Nelson-Levy bringing home medals in major international competitions.

These are not just sporting milestones. They are signals. Signals of a society that continues to train, to invest, to show up, even when the backdrop is anything but normal.

Beyond the headlines, there are quieter but equally powerful indicators of resilience.

Israel ranks among the top countries in global happiness, even now.

Sheba Medical Center continues to be ranked among the best hospitals in the world. Despite being targeted by Iranian missiles, the Weizmann Institute of Science remains one of the leading research institutions globally.

Even in culture, barriers continue to fall. Noga Erez made history this year as the first Israeli artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, bringing Israeli creativity to one of the world’s most prominent stages.

These achievements matter not because they distract from the war, but because they exist alongside it.

They tell us something fundamental about Israeli society.

Civil society, philanthropy and social welfare organizations, in particular, have emerged as a central pillar in this moment.

They are no longer operating at the margins. They help carry the country.

With large portions of the population in reserve duty and key sectors functioning under strain, civil society has effectively become operational infrastructure, stepping in quickly to fill gaps, support communities, and sustain continuity.

This is not just resilience in the abstract. It is resilience in action.

The breadth of achievements across sports, science, and innovation during this period is a reflection of something deeper: a refusal to suspend the future. Even when the present is uncertain, there is a continued investment in what comes next, in education, in research, in excellence.

That duality, the ability to operate in the present while preparing for the future, is what allows Israeli society to hold together.

It is also what many outside observers struggle to grasp fully.

During the war, a different kind of gap has emerged, one of social and diplomatic distance. Diplomats stationed in Israel, often confined to remote work and limited movement, have found themselves disconnected from the texture of daily life. Briefings and reports can only go so far.

A country at war cannot be understood through summaries. This is precisely why initiatives like “Coffee with Israelis", by The Center For Jewish Impact, have become so important.

By bringing diplomats into direct, unfiltered conversations with Israelis, not in formal settings but in real, human exchanges, the initiative seeks to bridge that gap. It transforms the war from an abstract geopolitical issue into a lived experience, shaped by resilience, complexity, and shared humanity.

This is so vital, because Israel today cannot be reduced to a single narrative.

The Jewish State is a country that mourns and rebuilds at the same time. A country where loss is real and present, but so too is progress, invention and development.

A country that carries the weight of its challenges while continuing to produce, to innovate, and to excel.

Seventy-eight years after its founding, Israel is once again demonstrating that its defining characteristic is not simply survival.

It is continuity.

The ability to keep moving forward, even when standing still would be easier.

That is the story of Israel at 78.

Robert Singer is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact, member of the advisory board of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, and a former CEO of the World Jewish Congress and World ORT.