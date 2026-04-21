On the eve of Israel's Independence Day, a special "Tekes Maavar" (Transition Ceremony) will be held at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, followed by a mass festive prayer with song and music.

The evening, held in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality, Israel Heritage, Nefesh B'Nefesh, and the Jerusalem College of Technology, will begin with a moving Yom HaZikaron commemoration for English speakers. It will then transition into an uplifting musical Tefila celebrating Israel's 78th Independence Day, under the theme "From darkness to light and from servitude to redemption."

Opening remarks will be delivered by the Executive Director of OU Israel, Rabbi Avi Berman, and the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and holder of the Israel Heritage portfolio, Arieh King. The musical Tefila will be led by Rabbi Shlomo Katz, Mara D'Atra of Kehilat Shirat David, Efrat.

The event will take place at the Ramada Hotel (6 Ze'ev Vilnai St.) at 6:30 PM. Admission is free and open to the public, inviting all to participate in the national transition from remembrance to celebration.

The event will be broadcast live on Arut Sheva-Israel National News.