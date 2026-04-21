For years, Arab squatters dumped thousands of tons of construction debris next to one of Israel's most sacred archaeological sites. They stripped ancient artifacts. They seized state land. No one stopped them. Then, in late 2024, one man moved in with 20 sheep - and everything changed. What happened next will make your blood boil.

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Avichai Suisa spent years leading HaShomer Yosh, a nonprofit defending Jewish farms across Judea and Samaria since 2013. In August 2024, the Biden administration placed personal sanctions on Avichai and shut the organization down. Instead of retreating, Avichai moved his family to a caravan near Shiloh, acquired a herd of 20 sheep, built a sheepfold and a basic house, and began grazing the land in sight of the ancient Shiloh sanctuary - with a permit from the army.

The results were immediate. Since Sanctuary View Farm was established, the Arab presence in the Shiloh area dropped sharply. Archaeological theft decreased. Wildlife began recovering. The town of Shiloh became more secure. Dozens of young volunteers from the town came to work the land alongside Avichai.

Then, on March 9 - the Fast of Esther - dozens of Arab attackers descended from the village of Krayot while Avichai and his partner Yishai were opening an access road, having coordinated with the army in advance. A stone battle raged until the army arrived and used live fire to stop the attack, killing 2 of the assailants. That evening, the Civil Administration arrived and confiscated the bagger.

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On the night of Shushan Purim, the Civil Administration came back - with Border Police officers and Arab workers. They tore down the sheepfold. They demolished both houses where Avichai and Yishai were living. They loaded the sheep onto a truck and drove away. Avichai believes this was direct retaliation for the 2 attackers killed by the army.

חוות נוף המשכן צילום: ללא

The demolition was illegal. The buildings had stood in Area C - under full Israeli control - for over a year. Under Israeli law, any structure standing 90 days or more requires a formal legal proceeding before demolition. No such proceeding took place. Legal organization Honenu has already written to the Civil Administration demanding the immediate return of the herd.

Meanwhile, Avichai is being charged 5,000 ILS for every day the confiscated exivator sits in custody - on top of a 10,000 ILS fine. The sheep are still held.

Avichai said, "All the harassment just makes me want to do more. When I'm out on the land, I don't care about anything".

The day after the demolition, he set up tents where the houses stood. He brought 20 sheep from another farm to maintain a presence on the land. He planted fruit trees. He and a friend placed Israeli flags all along the road from Shiloh to the barrier before Krayut.

The farm is operating on an emergency footing. The excavator is still confiscated. The sheep are still held. Every day without full resources means the land is open again to encroachment. This land has been Jewish for 3,000 years. It will not be abandoned.

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