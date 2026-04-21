Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday delivered remarks at the State Memorial Ceremony for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars on Mount Herzl, addressing Israel’s leadership and bereaved families.

“On this sacred mountain, Mount Herzl, lie generations of heroes and heroines. The wound is deeper than time itself. Time passes, but the pain never fades," Netanyahu said.

Recalling his brother, Yoni Netanyahu, who fell during the Entebbe operation, the Prime Minister stated, “Fifty years have passed since then, and there is not a day that I do not think of you, Yoni… I miss you dearly."

He added, “All of us in this family, the family of bereavement, dearly miss our loved ones. We all identify with the words from the Book of Lamentations: ‘Behold, and see if there be any sorrow like unto my sorrow.’"

Netanyahu emphasized the dual themes of grief and purpose, noting, “This is a family of heroism… we remember primarily how they lived, and what they fought for."

Referring to fallen soldiers and their families, he quoted relatives who highlighted the values and dedication of their loved ones. “The abyss opposite the essence… The abyss of terrible pain… and on the other hand, the foothold of essence, of meaning, the understanding of purpose."

Addressing Israel’s ongoing security challenges, Netanyahu said, “In the War of Redemption, continuing Israel’s previous wars, the essence is clearer than ever: To defend our national existence."

He warned, “The Ayatollah regime in Iran planned another Holocaust… It plotted to destroy us with nuclear bombs and thousands of ballistic missiles."

“Had we not acted against the existential threat… the names of the death sites Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan might have joined the names of the death camps of the Holocaust," he said.

Netanyahu added, “Together with our great friend, the United States, we crushed the Iranian regime's machinery of destruction in time. We removed an immediate existential threat."

Highlighting the unity of Israeli society, he stated, “Jews and Druze, shoulder to shoulder… a mission shared by our Christian, Muslim, Bedouin, and Circassian brothers."

Referring to the events of October 7th, Netanyahu said, “From the abyss of October 7th, we burst forth… to return the war to the gates of those who seek our lives, on seven fronts."

He praised the younger generation, saying, “It is specifically this generation that revealed itself in all its glory."

Describing a recent meeting with bereaved families, Netanyahu said, “Every family described to me… their private abyss. But at the same time, every family expressed a refined essence of pride."

He recounted the story of Major David Meir, stating, “He fought with his comrades… but was ultimately mortally wounded."

Netanyahu added that his widow emphasized, “Not in vain, my brother, did you quarry… from the stones of sacrifice of our heroes, the building of the nation will continue to be built."

The Prime Minister also addressed wounded soldiers, saying, “We salute those wounded in body and spirit… We are investing… all the resources necessary for their recovery journey."

He highlighted one soldier in particular: “Ari Spitz… lost both legs and an arm in battle. But Ari did not lose his compass."

“When Ari Spitz declares, ‘To the glory of the State of Israel,’ we will all cheer for him," Netanyahu said.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu stated, “From the abyss, up the path, to the summit, this is the essence of the wonderful people of Israel. May the memory of the fallen of Israel's wars be blessed and kept in our hearts forever."