The State of Israel on Tuesday marks the Memorial Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars and Victims of Terror.

The memorial events, which began on Monday evening at the Western Wall, will continue throughout the day, honoring the sacrifices of the fallen at official ceremonies.

The day's events will begin at 08:30 a.m. with the reading of the names of the fallen at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl. At 11:00 a.m., a two-minute siren will sound nationwide, followed immediately by official memorial ceremonies at military cemeteries across Israel, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit.

At 1:00 p.m., the state memorial ceremony for victims of terror will take place at the memorial plaza on Mount Herzl.

Memorial Day will come to a close at 7:45 p.m., with the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl, opening the celebrations of Israel’s 78th Independence Day.