He is six months old. He has never known a day outside of love - and now, he barely knows a day outside of the ICU.

Baby Eli was supposed to be doing what babies do: being held, being fed, being marveled at by his two older sisters. Instead, his tiny body is fighting a dangerous tumor in his stomach and abdominal cavity, while his mother, Riki, races between the hospital room and the home where her daughters wait for her, wondering where their mother is.

"Every day I go to the hospital to see him," Riki wrote. "Every day I stand there helpless, praying, crying, begging Hashem to let my baby live. And every day, I also have to think of my two daughters at home, who need their mother too."

Eli needs your help right now. Click here to donate and help save his life.

The situation is medically urgent. Doctors have recommended specialized treatment - in Paris or Texas - that could give Eli a fighting chance. Without it, the outlook is devastating. With it, there is hope.

But the cost is staggering: $135,000 is needed to fund Eli's treatment. To date, thanks to 212 generous donors, $11,412 has been raised - a meaningful start, but still a long road ahead.

The family cannot bear this burden alone. Riki is not asking for sympathy. She is asking for a miracle - the kind that comes when ordinary people choose to act.

"I do not know how a mother is supposed to survive this," she writes. "I do not know how to divide my heart between the baby who is fighting for his life and the little girls waiting for me at home."

Every donation - no matter the size - brings Eli one step closer to the treatment that could let him grow up, go to school, walk his sisters to the park, and one day be held by his mother at home, where he belongs.

Don't wait. Help bring Eli home - donate today.