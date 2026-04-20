Lt. Col. (res.) Yaki Klein, who was critically injured by an explosive device in Samaria during an operational mission, recited the “Yizkor" prayer this evening (Monday) at the state ceremony at the Western Wall.

Klein, commander of the reserve battalion “Lions of Samaria," delivered the “Yizkor" prayer at the official ceremony at the Western Wall marking Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers.

On October 7, Klein mobilized his battalion to the emergency storage units even before the official call-up, and they entered operational activity in the Talmonim area in Samaria.

He was wounded during his third reserve tour, after his vehicle drove over an explosive device. The driver beside him was killed in the blast, while Klein himself was seriously injured and rushed to Sheba Medical Center. The force of the explosion threw Klein a distance of about seven meters.