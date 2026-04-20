Independence

Most of us recognize the word atzma’ut from the name of the holiday, Yom Ha’Atzma’ut, which translates as Independence Day.

Although atzma’ut is a modern Hebrew term, it derives from the word “atzmi," meaning “myself." This etymology reflects the concept of independence as the right to self-determination and the capacity for autonomy.

However, the root etzem (ayin, tzadi, mem) carries additional meanings, each of which deepens the significance of Yom Ha’Atzma’ut.

Strength

Sefer Devarim uses this root to denote strength, cautioning against attributing our success to “kochi v’otzem yadi - the power of my own hand." This association is deliberate. Independence signifies and enables strength, allowing individuals and nations to realize their full potential. Israel’s independence exemplifies this, fostering significant physical and spiritual growth among the Jewish people.

Bones

Etzem also refers to bones, the strongest part of the human body. This connection is significant, as national independence has contributed to the revitalization envisioned by Yechezkel in his prophecy. He described the Jewish people as dry bones in exile, later rejuvenated by Hashem, who restored them with flesh and blood and returned them to life in Israel. When we use the term atzma’ut we invoke this prophetic vision, whether consciously or unconsciously. The State of Israel embodies its fulfillment.

Essence

Etzem is also used in the abstract sense of essence, as in b’etzem, which refers to the core of something. This connection is profound. Throughout history, dispersion compelled our ancestors to conform to external expectations and assimilate foreign cultural norms. Independence restores the opportunity to express our unique Jewish identity within our ancestral homeland.

Growth

Some linguists associate etzem with the root etz (ayin, tzadi), meaning tree. This connection evokes Yishayahu’s analogy of the Jewish people’s redemption to the vitality of a tree. Just as trees revive after dormancy and regenerate even when damaged, the Jewish people demonstrate resilience by returning to Israel and regaining prominence after centuries of exile. This resilience is also reflected in the concept of atzma’ut.

Our Celebration

Each of these meanings shapes our celebration of Yom Ha’Atzma’ut, serving as both a source of joy and a call to responsibility. We commemorate the revival and strength enabled by independence and reflect on its ultimate purpose: the realization of our authentic Jewish identity and Hashem’s mission for us and the world.

This Yom Ha’Atzma’ut, as we continue fighting to protect our independence, let’s express gratitude to Hashem for the accomplishments of our independence and renew our commitment to fulfilling its objectives.

May our appreciation for Hashem’s gift of atzma’ut, together with our dedication to its ultimate purpose, merit us His continued berachot and assistance in achieving true and complete redemption.

Rav Reuven Taragin is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi and the RZA.

His new book, Essentials of Judaism, is available at rabbireuventaragin.com