Meirav Edri (40) was stabbed to death last night (Monday) in her home in Be'er Sheva, suspected to have been committed by her partner - who also stabbed her 9-year-old son from her previous marriage, seriously injuring him.

The father is suspected of stabbing the two in all parts of their bodies and then calling Magen David Adom (MDA). The couple's two children - aged 3 and 7 - were not injured.

The police announced that they had opened an investigation into the case, on suspicion that a 39-year-old man stabbed his wife and her minor son in their home in the city. The police statement said that "Be'er Sheva police forces who were called to the scene arrested the suspect and began conducting investigative actions." The police said that in the meantime "it is unknown" whether she filed complaints about violence and whether the murderer had been arrested in the past.

Ron-El Israel, an emergency medical technician, described what he saw at the scene: "This is a shocking scene. When we arrived at the home, we saw a woman in her 40s, lying unconscious, with penetrating injuries. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately her injury was too critical and we were forced to declare her dead at the scene."

Israel noted that an 8-year-old boy was also found at the scene "in very serious condition and was rushed to Soroka Hospital, with his life in danger."