מפקד טקס הדלקת המשואות, אלוף-משנה (מיל') שמעון דרעי צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF is finalizing preparations for the traditional torch-lighting ceremony that will mark the opening of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s event will center on the theme “Strengths of Renewal," highlighting the country’s achievements over the past year, as well as technological innovations that emerged despite the challenges of ongoing conflict.

Around 125 selected flag-bearers from across the IDF’s corps, commands, and units will take part in the ceremony at Mount Herzl. Representing the full spectrum of Israeli society, they have spent the past two months training under demanding conditions, balancing operational duties with intensive rehearsals for complex marching formations.

For the ceremony’s veteran commander, Col. (res.) Shimon Deri, this year holds particular emotional significance.

החזרות לטקס יום העצמאות צילום: דובר צה"ל

“The theme ‘Strengths of Renewal’ connects to the phrase I chose to open the ceremony-‘and the children shall return to their borders,’" he said. “For me, this is an especially powerful moment: the first ceremony where we won’t need to begin with a prayer for the return of hostages and missing persons. It represents genuine renewal and national recovery."

The formations planned for this year have been adapted to reflect both the current national mood and Israel’s technological progress. Alongside traditional elements, the display will incorporate visual motifs symbolizing innovation, economic resilience, and the broader recovery of Israeli society after years of conflict.