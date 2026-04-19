Federal authorities in the United States arrested an Iranian national at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night on suspicion of trafficking weapons on behalf of the Iranian government, officials announced.

Shamim Mafi, 44, a resident of Woodland Hills described by American media as a "glamorous Iranian businesswoman," was taken into custody and charged with brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan, according to First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli.

Essayli stated that Mafi is charged under federal law for arranging the transfer of military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles and munitions, in transactions allegedly linked to Iranian authorities.

According to prosecutors, Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016. She is accused of acting on behalf of the Iranian government in facilitating the weapons deals.

Authorities said Mafi was apprehended at the airport as she prepared to board a flight to Istanbul. She is expected to make her initial appearance in the US District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

If convicted, Mafi faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Officials did not provide further details regarding legal representation. The investigation remains ongoing.