Eight children were killed, and two other people were wounded in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the 300 block of West 79th Street following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC News the crime scene covered three locations, including two homes on West 79th Street and another on Harrison Street.

"You have three different scenes, the shooting itself occurred just down the road over here, the 300 block of West 79th," Bordelon said, "There’s also another shooting related to this on Harrison Street, and then there’s an adjacent residence on West 79 where one of the victims ran to after the shooting."

Ten people were shot, eight of them fatally, with victims ranging in age from 1 to 14, Bordelon said at a news briefing.

Bordelon said that the suspect left the scene, carried out a carjacking nearby, and fled, leading officers on a chase into Bossier Parish.

"The individual responsible, once leaving this scene, performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident," Bordelon said, according to NBC News.

Police shot and killed the suspect during the pursuit.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity, but Bordelon said some of the children were his descendants. A motive has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.