The 162nd Division continues defensive activity in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line, in order to remove the direct threat to communities in northern Israel.

To date, IDF troops from the 162nd Division have eliminated more than 250 terrorists, dismantled over 405 terrorist infrastructures, and located more than 1,000 weapons and munitions items in the Forward Defense Area.

During one of the operations, body cameras belonging to Hezbollah terrorist organization operatives were found, containing recordings used for the organization’s propaganda.

The IDF says it will "continue to operate with determination to remove threats, maintain the security of the civilians of the State of Israel, and strengthen the forward defense posture."