The Palestinian Authority (PA) Jerusalem Governorate is warning that Jewish Temple Mount organizations, including "Beyadenu-Returning to the Temple Mount," are calling on Jews to visit their holiest site on Wednesday, Israel's Independence Day.

The organization is planning and advancing a visit to the Temple Mount on Independence Day under the slogan: "There is no Independence without the Temple Mount. It is calling on the public to join it and wave Israeli flags at the site to "prove to our enemies that they will not defeat us," and to strengthen sovereignty.

The organization's website states that after two and a half years of war, the time has come to raise a clear voice: "I too wave the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount," which is the "heart of our national and historic identity."

PA Jerusalem Governorate claims that calls to wave Israeli flags in the "al-Aqsa Mosque complex" are "a provocation that violates the sanctity of the site," and that they have "dangerous consequences" for which Israel will bear full responsibility for any possible escalation that may occur as a result.

The main Independence Day events in Jerusalem include a festive prayer at the Western Wall, the national torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl, Independence Day eve celebrations in the city center, an event at the Tower of David Cinema, and community events in the city's neighborhoods. During Independence Day, it will be possible, depending on security circumstances, to visit the Temple Mount.