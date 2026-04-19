Israeli judoka Raz Hershko won the European Judo Championships today (Sunday) for the second time in her career and secured the gold medal.

In the final she defeated French opponent Léa Fontaine in under a minute. On her way to the final, Hershko beat opponents from Bulgaria, Italy, and Croatia.

Earlier in the same weight category, Israeli judoka Yuli Mishiner was eliminated earlier by a French opponent in the repechage. Judoka Inbar Lanir was injured in a quarterfinal bout in the up to 78 kilograms category and was forced to withdraw.

Hershko earned Israel's third medal at the championships being held in Georgia. Timna Nelson-Levy won the silver medal and Izhak Ashpiz won the bronze medal.

Minister Miki Zohar responded, "Days on end of victories in Israeli sport! The dear Ahavat Hashem Gordon who won yesterday, the Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team that won another gold today at the World Cup in Baku, and now Raz Hershko who claimed the gold medal at the European Judo Championships for the second time in her career. Israel wins in sports as well."