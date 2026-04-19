Ahead of its 78th Independence Day, Israel's population stands at approximately 10,244,000, according to statistics the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Sunday.

According to the published statistics, 76% of the population is classified as Jews and "others," 21.1% are Arabs, and approxamatly 2.9% are foreigners. Since the previous Independence Day, the population grew by approximately 146,000 people, with 177,000 babies born over the past year and 21,000 new immigrants.

Israel is considered a very young country, with 27% of its population being children 14 and under, and only 13% being older than 65.

It also found that Israel's population continues to grow at a fast rate relative to the Western world, stemming from a combination of a high birth rate, aliyah, and long life expectancy.

Historically, since the foundation of the State of Israel, its population has grown more than 12-fold, with only 806,000 residents in 1948. Today, approxamatly 45% of the world's total Jewish population lives in Israel.

Despite the security situation, Israelis report high satisfaction: Israel is ranked #8 on the UN's World Happiness Report for 2026. 91% are satisfied with their lives, and 96% are satisfied with their connection with their families.

83% rate their health as good or very good. Life expectancy has increased by almost 20 years since the establishment of the state, and as of 2024 stands at 81.1 years for men and 85.5 years for women. The data includes war casualties.

The average salary for an employee rose from 2,328 NIS in the 1990s to 13,919 NIS in 2025. In 1959, only 3% of households owned a car; today, that figure stands at 71.9%. The number of vehicles on the roads surged from 0.54 million in the 1980s to 4.35 million in 2025.

According to forecasts by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the trend is expected to continue. By Israel’s 100th Independence Day in 2048, the population is projected to reach 15.2 million, and by 2065, it is expected to surpass 20 million.