Marine police officers from Tel Aviv rescued a surfer last night (Saturday) who had been swept out to sea in rough waters off the coast of Herzliya, after entering the water despite harsh weather conditions. According to the police, there was a real danger to his life.

Upon receiving the report, officers rushed to the scene and began rapid searches in the area, using powerful lighting equipment. During the operation, the surfer was located in the turbulent waters.

The surfer was rescued from the sea and brought back to shore safe and sound, without the need for medical treatment. Police noted that this was a quick and professional operation that resulted in saving a life.

The police called on the public “to act responsibly and avoid entering the sea in stormy weather conditions. Check weather forecasts in advance, and be sure to inform someone close to you before entering the water."