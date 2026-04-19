Military correspondent Doron Kadosh noted that it is not only the threat of explosive devices that hangs over the Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, but also the presence of pockets of terrorists still operating in areas under IDF control.

According to him, these terrorists may suddenly emerge and carry out “suicide-style" attacks, increasing the risks on the ground. This reality requires troops to maintain an especially high level of alertness, even during a period officially defined as a ceasefire.

At the same time, the terms of the current ceasefire are not entirely clear, but recent developments suggest that the IDF’s freedom of action is significantly more restricted compared to the previous arrangement. The earlier ceasefire, which was in effect from November 2024 until about a month and a half ago, appeared to allow broader operational flexibility.

As noted by the IDF spokesperson in a broadcast this morning, Kadosh said that the army has so far avoided answering questions regarding the details of the current arrangement and has declined to clarify the extent of the restrictions. He added: “When it’s inconvenient for the IDF, it ignores media inquiries and does not volunteer information."