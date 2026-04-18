Asher Goldstein, 89, who last year confessed to drowning his 5-year-old son before murdering his wife, was found dead in a vehicle near Eilat.

He was located in the back seat wearing light clothing, with no pulse and not breathing. Containers of flammable materials were found in the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goldstein murdered his wife, Levana, in 1976, staging the killing as a car accident. About a year ago, he confessed to killing his five-year-old son Sa'ar two years prior to that. He was questioned following the confession but released after Eilat police were unable to gather sufficient evidence against him.

A former earthworks contractor, Goldstein had further criminal involvement after serving his sentence for his wife’s murder.

In 2020, he was convicted of assault and making threats against a romantic partner. According to the indictment, he told her: “I served a life sentence; I have no problem serving another one."