There is a line that has stayed with me this week.

It is not enough that we survive, we build.

It would be easy, given our history, to define ourselves by survival alone. To look back across centuries of exile, persecution, and attempted destruction and say that endurance is the story.

But it isn’t, survival is only the beginning.

The story of the Jewish people has never been simply that we are still here. It is that we continue, that we rebuild, that we plant, that we create life in the aftermath of those who sought to extinguish it.

Again and again, across time, across continents, across circumstances that would have broken others, we have made the same choice. Not just to endure what was, but to invest in what will be.

To raise families, to build communities, to contribute to the world around us.

To stand publicly and say, without hesitation, who we are.

That is the real story. Not survival, but continuation. Not memory alone, but renewal.

Each Friday I try to end the week by saying Shabbat Shalom to those who have made a difference over the past few days. Those who, in their own way, have stepped forward and carried that story on.

Every week the names change, but the idea remains the same, to recognise those who do more than simply endure. Those who build, who grow, who refuse to allow the past to define the limits of the future.

This week, that thread could not be clearer.

So this week, I want to say Shabbat Shalom to the following people.

Shabbat Shalom to Pearl Hinda Nagel.

This week, as the world marked Yom Hashoah, Pearl Hinda turned 102 years old.

She survived the Lodz Ghetto. She endured hunger, brutality, the systematic attempt to erase her, her family, her people. She lived through the darkest chapter in human history and outlived those who tried to write its ending.

But her story does not end with survival. She lived to see the founding of the State of Israel. She lived to see the fall of the Iron Curtain. She lived to see a world reshaped in ways that, at one point, must have seemed unimaginable.

Today, she is surrounded not by absence, but by presence. By children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, by generations that exist because she first survived and then she built.

That is the victory. Not just that she survived, but that life continued through her, beyond her, because of her.

When asked the secret to her long life, her answer was as simple as it was profound.

“I always tried to be kind to people. I never lost hope and always believed in God’s help. I want to bless you to appreciate life, to be close with your family, to love them. Peace in Israel and in the entire world. I know the importance of time. Use your time wisely and do kindness to each other. I saw much pain and suffering and I know that despite all of the hardships you can still find happiness and joy."

After everything she saw, everything she endured, that is what she chose to carry forward. Kindness, faith, family, life.

Pearl Hinda Nagel is not just a witness to history, she is the embodiment of what comes after it. What she carried forward did not end with her generation. It lives on, not just in memory, but in how we show up in the world today.

Shabbat Shalom to Pearl Hinda Nagel, and to those who remind us that survival is not the end of the story, but the foundation upon which everything else is built.