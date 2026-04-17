Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author or “Second Thought: a US-Israel Initiative"

April 17, 2026, for audio option: https://bit.ly/41ITPFU

"Epic Fury" has documented an unprecedent military synergy and cooperation (personal, social and operational mutual-respect) between the US and Israel, with the US leveraging Israel’s unique capabilities, especially in the areas of intelligence, the air force and special operations in the face of the war against America, which erupted in 1979. Israel - more than any other ally - has acted as a unique force-multiplier for the US.

Several US combat pilots - among them a few US Congressmen and Congressional staff - shared with me their high esteem of Israel’s Air Force (IAF) and its contribution to the US Air Force in the areas of Command-Control-Communications, out-of-the-box battle tactics, avionics and maintenance. They underscored the benefits derived from the frequent joint US-Israel exercises, which feature the daring and innovative maneuvers conducted by the exceptionally, intensely-experienced Israeli pilots, whose do-or-die state-of-mind is a derivative of Israel’s “narrow geographic waistline" and unique seven-front-threats.

The highly intense use of combat aircraft during “Epic Fury" - in addition to Israel’s ongoing wars against Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthi terrorists in Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen and the pro-Ayatollah terrorists in Iraq - has highlighted the "Israeli Turnaround Time factor," which has been a decisive force multiplier, yielding sustained high-volume strikes that has outpaced Iranian initiatives. This refers to the IAF's exceptionally rapid aircraft servicing, rearming, and preparation between sorties - using fewer but seamlessly-choreographed ground crew personnel, including female technicians - which extend to 1,000-1,200 miles each way.

The relentless attempt to minimize the Ayatollah’s missile launching capabilities, requires sorties, which involve exceptionally intense 34+ hour mission days. US combat pilots attest that the IAF operates at a pace that “shatters global standards, sometimes flying up to three daily strikes," operating under a flying-or-eating (no sleep) policy during much of Epic Fury. The IAF managed to convert speed on the ground into more strikes in the air.

US combat pilots emphasized the fact that the IAF offensive displayed 200 aircraft simultaneously in one night, hitting 500 targets 1,000-1,200 miles away, sometimes with no midair refueling (facilitated by the F-35’s innovative external fuel tanks, developed by the IAF and Lockheed-Martin), and returning without a single collision/loss.

The IAF has revolutionized air force’s battle tactics also through the Israeli-upgraded F-35, which is equipped with sensor fusion, electronic warfare, and data-sharing capabilities, which allow other combat aircraft to hit targets without exposing themselves as much.

According to the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, "[The opening, preemptive air offensive] was a daylight strike based on a trigger event conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces, enabled by the US intelligence community.... [The Israeli operation was] impressive in size and scope, utilizing approximately 200 aircraft and conducting over 1,000 sorties by March 2... using American-made, Israeli-modified F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighters...."

*US intelligence specialists praised Israel’s rapid target identification (while in motion) and timely cueing for strikes; effective intelligence fusion across signals, imagery, cyber attacks, and human resources; good operational security and compartmentation that enabled coordinated U.S.-Israeli missions. They noted that the flow of Israeli intelligence during the 40-day conflict provided a level of regional insight equivalent to several U.S. intelligence agencies combined.

This was particularly evident in the identification of over 7,000 critical targets, wiping out the Ayatollah’s air defenses and much of the Ayatollah’s ballistic missile and predator drones’ infrastructure.

The Bottom Line

The US-Israel relations constitute a mutually-beneficial two-way-street, where the US makes an annual $3.8bn investment in - rather than extending foreign aid to - Israel. This investment yields to the US tax payer an annual Return-on-Investment (R-o-I) well over 1,000%, which is the highest ever R-o-I on US government investments. Israel is a unique dollar and force multiplier, more than any other US ally.