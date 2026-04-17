We are approaching Iyar with mixed feelings. In our tradition, it’s a month of mourning - no joy, no weddings, no shaving, no new clothing. On the other hand, there are celebrations, Yom Haatzmaut and Yom Yerushalayim. Yet we are mourning for the many deaths that took the lives of the pupils of Rabbi Akiva.

Our scholars say that ואהבת לרעך כמוך is a כלל גדול בתורה. It is a basic principle in the Torah. Not just an occasional Mitzva.

You cannot love the other - no cousin or neighbor, as you love yourself. But you can wish with all of heart that he should be as happy, as rich, and as successful as you wish to be.

It seems that even the great followers of the great master, Rabbi Akiva, failed.

We are learning the importance of this failure. By mourning this ancient disaster, we are learning of peace and love and unity in our מדינת ישראל.

May we celebrate the establishment of our state in true brotherly love.

חג עצמאות שמח!