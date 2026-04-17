The annual Jerusalem Marathon, originally scheduled to take place about a month ago but postponed due to the war against Iran, began Friday morning.

Participating in the marathon is former hostage Rom Braslavski, who started the 10-kilometer race alongside Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

Many roads were closed to traffic from the early morning hours to allow the race's approximately 40,000 runners to participate safely.

Traffic disruptions were also expected on surrounding streets, with the race scheduled to conclude around 1:00 p.m.