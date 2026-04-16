Tanya Roadmap video/lecture

Tanya/ Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle\n\n\n\n\n\n\n, \n\n\n\n\n\n\nEpistle 21,\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nClass 1 \n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\ntanyaonline.com/?p=2106\n\n\n\n\n\nThis pastoral letter was written by the Alter Rebbe to rouse those of his followers who had pledged an annual contribution to Kollel Chabad. This fund supported their fellow Chasidim who had settled in the Land of Israel, where they now studied Torah and engaged in Divine service. The \n\n\nAlter Rebbe\n\n\n here urges that instead of waiting until the end of the year, his followers should give part of the promised sum weekly or at least monthly. For apart from the quality of alacrity, the eager promptness that ought to be displayed during the performance of \n\n\nmitzvot\n\n\n in general and the mitzvah of \n\n\ntzedakah\n\n\n (“charity") in particular, there is an additional quality involved, as will soon be explained.\n\n\n\nThe Alter Rebbe begins this epistle by greeting his fellow Jews as “lovers of \n\n\nG‑d\n\n\n’s Name."1 This appellation especially suits those helping their brethren who serve G‑d in the Holy Land. For upon this land “G‑d’s gaze is fixed constantly,"2 and this verse uses G‑d’s ineffable Name \n\n\nHavayah\n\n\n, indicating that the Land is directly illuminated and animated by the sublime level of Divinity indicated by that singular and unique Name.\n\n\n\n\nכא\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n21\n\n\n\n\n‘Having first duly inquired after the welfare of those who love [G‑d’s] Name,\n\n\n\nאַחַר דְּרִישַׁת שְׁלוֹמָם, כְּמִשְׁפָּט לְאוֹהֲבֵי שְׁמוֹ,\n\n\n\nthose among the people who willingly volunteer to practice the righteous charitability of G‑d toward His Holy Land\n\n\n\nאֶל הַמִּתְנַדְּבִים בָּעָם, לַעֲשׂוֹת צִדְקַת ה' עִם אַרְצוֹ הַקְּדוֹשָׁה,\n\n\n\nby giving every year a set sum of money for [the inhabitants of] our Holy Land (May it be rebuilt and established speedily, in our days!),\n\n\n\nלָתֵת מִדֵּי שָׁנָה בְּשָׁנָה חוֹק הַקָּצוּב מָעוֹת אֶרֶץ הַקּוֹדֶשׁ, תִּבָּנֶה וְתִכּוֹנֵן בִּמְהֵרָה בְיָמֵינוּ,\n\n\n\n“may my word [call]"3 to them and “my speech trickle like dew"4\n\n\n\nאֲלֵיהֶם תִּטּוֹף מִלָּתִי, וְתִזַּל כַּטַּל אִמְרָתִי,\n\n\n\nin order to bestir those who are [naturally] swift, for “One hurries only the swift,"5\n\n\n\nלְזָרֵז לִזְרִיזִים,\n\n\n\nand to strengthen weak hands,6 for their unquestioned willingness7 is hampered only by their poverty,\n\n\n\nוּלְחַזֵּק יָדַיִם רָפוֹת\n\n\n\nso that they should contribute moneys for the Land of Israel every week, or at least every month,8 from the amount assigned for the year, proportionately,\n\n\n\nבְּמַתַּן דָּמִים מָעוֹת אֶרֶץ יִשְׂרָאֵל מִדֵּי שַׁבָּת בְּשַׁבַּתּוֹ, וּלְפָחוֹת מִדֵּי חֹדֶשׁ בְּחָדְשׁוֹ, מֵעֶרְכּוֹ הַקָּצוּב לְעֵרֶךְ שָׁנָה,\n\n\n\nas well as all the “dedicated money"9 that each individual was inspired to donate annually (without a vow) for the support of our brethren who live in the Holy Land.\n\n\n\nוְכָל כֶּסֶף הַקֳּדָשִׁים אֲשֶׁר עָלָה עַל לֵב אִישׁ לְהִתְנַדֵּב בְּלִי נֶדֶר לְפַרְנָסַת אַחֵינוּ יוֹשְׁבֵי אֶרֶץ הַקּוֹדֶשׁ, מִדֵּי שָׁנָה בְּשָׁנָה.\n\n\n\nIt would seem that in these last few lines, the Alter Rebbe means to add the following: Not only are the amounts that were always given in previous years to be given henceforth on a weekly or monthly basis, but additional amounts are to be divided likewise.\n\n\n\nFor, first of all, everyone knows the great virtue of alacrity with respect to all commandments, which is spoken of repeatedly in the words of our Sages, of blessed memory. “At all times should one be prompt in [fulfilling] a commandment."10\n\n\n\nכִּי הִנֵּה, מִלְּבַד הַיָּדוּעַ לַכֹּל גּוֹדֶל מַעֲלַת הַזְּרִיזוּת בְּכָל הַמִּצְוֹת, הַנֶּאֱמַר וְנִשְׁנָה בְּדִבְרֵי רַבּוֹתֵינוּ־זִכְרוֹנָם־לִבְרָכָה: "לְעוֹלָם יַקְדִּים אָדָם לִדְבַר מִצְוָה כוּ'",\n\n\n\nSo, too, it is [the merit of] “the eager promptness of our father Abraham"11 (peace upon him), who hastened to the akedah, the binding of Isaac,12 that stands by us and our children, for ever.\n\n\n\nוּזְרִיזוּתֵיהּ דְּאַבְרָהָם אָבִינוּ עָלָיו־הַשָּׁלוֹם הִיא הָעוֹמֶדֶת לָעַד, לָנוּ וּלְבָנֵינוּ עַד עוֹלָם,\n\n\n\nFor the \n\n\n\nakedah\n\n\n\n itself, which G‑d constantly recalls, is not really regarded as so great a test in relation to the stature of our father Abraham, peace upon him,\n\n\n\nכִּי הָעֲקֵדָה עַצְמָהּ אֵינָהּ נֶחְשָׁבָה כָּל כָּךְ לְנִסָּיוֹן גָּדוֹל לְעֵרֶךְ מַעֲלַת אַבְרָהָם אָבִינוּ עָלָיו־הַשָּׁלוֹם,\n\n\n\nespecially considering that G‑d Himself said to him, “Please take your son…[and bring him as an offering]."13\n\n\n\nבְּשֶׁגַּם, כִּי ה' דִּיבֶּר בּוֹ: "קַח נָא אֶת בִּנְךָ כוּ'"\n\n\n\nAfter all, there have been numerous saintly individuals who gave their lives for the sanctification of G‑d, even though He did not speak to them.\n\n\n\nוַהֲרֵי כַּמָּה וְכַמָּה קְדוֹשִׁים שֶׁמָּסְרוּ נַפְשָׁם עַל קְדוּשַּׁת ה' גַּם כִּי לֹא דִיבֶּר ה' בָּם.\n\n\n\nHow, then, can this be considered such a great test for Abraham when G‑d Himself commanded him to offer his son?\n\n\n\nThe point is that our father Abraham (peace upon him) did this with wondrous alacrity, for, as the verse testifies, “Abraham rose very early and [himself14] saddled his donkey,"15\n\n\n\nרַק שֶׁאַבְרָהָם אָבִינוּ עָלָיו־הַשָּׁלוֹם עָשָׂה זֹאת בִּזְרִיזוּת נִפְלָאָה,\n\n\n\nin order to demonstrate-to others as well-his joy and eager desire to fulfill the will of his Master and to bring gratification to his Maker.\n\n\n\nלְהַרְאוֹת שִׂמְחָתוֹ וְחֶפְצוֹ לְמַלֹּאות רְצוֹן קוֹנוֹ וְלַעֲשׂוֹת נַחַת רוּחַ לְיוֹצְרוֹ.\n\n\n\nRabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, explains in a discourse dated the 12th of Tammuz 570916 that the Divine service of penitents should involve affecting others as well. Now, the challenge of the \n\n\nakedah\n\n\n required that Abraham, the epitome of love and kindness, \n\n\nreverse\n\n\n his essential nature, in which the attribute of \n\n\nchesed\n\n\n predominated, and act with all the severity of the attribute of \n\n\ngevurah\n\n\n. (Hence, G‑d answers, “I now know that you \n\n\nfear\n\n\n G‑d."17) In this diametrical reversal, Abraham resembled a penitent. And, like a penitent, he sought to share with others his delight at fulfilling G‑d’s will.\n\n\n\n____\n\n\n\nFOOTNOTES\n\n\n\n_______\n\n\n\n\n1.\n\n\nNote by the Rebbe: “See also \n\n\nIggeret Hakodesh\n\n\n, in Epistle 5 above, where the Alter Rebbe states that by giving \n\n\ntzedakah\n\n\n, one ‘makes the Holy \n\n\nName\n\n\n’; [moreover,] \n\n\ntzedakah\n\n\n is motivated by the attribute of kindness, whose inner dimension is \n\n\nlove\n\n\n."\n\n\n2. Deut. 11:12\n\n3. Cf. Job 29:22\n\n4. Deut. 32:2\n\n5. Makko 23a/ \n\nSifrei\n\n\n, \n\n\nBamidbar\n\n\n, sec. 1\n\n\n\n6. Cf. Isaiah 35:3\n\n\n\n7. Note by the Rebbe: “For, as the text continues, we are speaking of those who had been ‘inspired to donate.’"\n\n\n\n8. Note by the Rebbe: “It will be observed that in the quoted verse (at the conclusion of the Book of Isaiah), ‘every week’ [lit., ‘every Shabbat’] refers to the Shabbat day at the conclusion of the week while ‘every month’ refers to the beginning of the month, Rosh Chodesh."\n\n\n\n9. II Kings 12:5\n\n\n10 Nazir 34b. BavaKama 38b\n\n11. Chulin 16a\n\n12. Genesis 22:1-19\n\n\n13.\n\n\n.\n\n\nIbid. v. 2.\n\n\n\n14. See commentary of \n\n\nRashi\n\n\n there.\n\n\n\n15. Ibid. v. 3.\n\n\n\n\n16. Sefer Hamaamarim\n\n\n 5709, p. 184.\n\n\n\n17. Genesis 22:12 see also \n\n\nSefer Hamaamarim-Kuntreisim\n\n\n, vol. 2, p. 642.\n\n\n\n18 Pesachim et al.