When others pulled back, Arkia didn't blink.

Israel's Arkia Airlines has resumed its nonstop route between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, operating aboard an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft - a clear signal that the carrier is committed to keeping the New York-Israel corridor open.

The airline's message is straightforward: "We're here to stay."

For the thousands of travelers - families, business professionals, and community members - who depend on a direct, no-nonsense connection between New York and Israel, the return of this service carries real significance. No stopover in Europe. No extended travel time. Just a direct route, on a reputable Israeli carrier.

Ready to fly? Book your nonstop New York-Tel Aviv seat now at arkia

The Airbus A330 is a long-haul wide-body aircraft known for its spacious cabin and reliability on transatlantic routes. Arkia's deployment of this aircraft on the JFK-Tel Aviv line reflects the airline's commitment to offering a quality travel experience for the journey.

With nine available flight options currently listed on the airline's website for both directions of the route, travelers have meaningful scheduling flexibility - a practical advantage when planning trips across time zones.

For Israelis in New York and Americans traveling to Israel, Arkia's restored service is more than just a flight option. It's a direct link between two of the world's most connected Jewish communities - operating as usual.

Seats are available now. Don't wait - visit arkia.com/en to check schedules and secure your flight.