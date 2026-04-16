Eric Robic, the driver who was convicted of killing Lee Zeitouni in 2011, was assassinated on Thursday in a planned ambush in Paris.

According to French media, the assassination occurred at 9:31 a.m. (local time) in the wealthy suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. To men wearing helmets riding a TMAX scooter approached Robic, shot him several times from close range, and disappeared within seconds.

At 10:10, Robic was pronounced dead, and half an hour later, his identity was finally verified.

French media is describing Robic as being well known to local law enforcement, who has been identified as a businessman involved in criminal activity.

In 2014, a court in Paris sentenced Eric Robic to five years in prison for the aggravated killing of Lee Zeitouni. Robic and his accomplice, Claude Khayat, fled to France just hours after the accident in central Tel Aviv. The public struggle to bring them to justice lasted for years and included heavy diplomatic pressure until they were convicted on French soil.

During the trial, it was revealed that Robic had been driving under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speed, and did not stop to assist Zeitouni, who was run over and killed at the age of 25.