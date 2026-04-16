I did not expect the conversation to stay with me the way it did.

I sat with Jonathan Pollard in Jerusalem - a sharp, vital man, the kind you leave with more questions than you arrived with. The meeting was genuinely enriching. And at the same time, something in it placed before me a question I cannot put down:

Not a question about what he did, or what was done to him.

An architectural question.

What does it mean to live inside two states that are not the same kind of thing?

Because Pollard did not inhabit two countries. He inhabited two systems of reality - ones that sometimes use the same words and mean entirely different things. And under pressure, for one terrible moment, the structure cracked.

These days, as Israel and the United States engage in unprecedented operational cooperation against the Iranian threat, this question is not historical. It is immediate.

Two Infrastructures - and Rav Kook Saw This Before the State Existed

Rav Kook wrote in Shmonah Kvatzim (Kuntres Aleph, 186) words that belong above the entrance of every embassy:

"The state is not the highest happiness of man. This can be said of an ordinary state, which is no greater than a large liability company... Not so a state that is ideally foundational, in whose very being the highest ideal content is inscribed... And this state is our state, the State of Israel, the foundation of God's throne in the world, whose entire desire is that God be One and His name be One."

Pause on this detail: Rav Kook died in 1935, so he wrote "the State of Israel" decades before that state existed. This was not an error. It was a prophecy. He was not describing a future national project - he was describing a metaphysical reality that preceded the Declaration of Independence, just as the soul precedes the body.

And this is exactly the gap.

An ordinary state - and America is the finest model ever built - is a large liability company. Pay your premiums in taxes, law, and military service. Receive protection, rights, and infrastructure. A noble contract. A moral marketplace. But a contract.

In Rav Kook's language, the State of Israel is the foundation of God's throne in the world. Not a national project. Not an Insurance Company in Hebrew. A state whose individual citizens' deepest happiness is ontologically - not contractually - tied to its purpose.

In structural engineering, two systems with different thermal expansion coefficients. Joined without a calculated joint, the structure cracks. Not if. When.

Pollard was the crack. Not because he was a bad man. Because no one explained that he was living inside two different laws of physics.

The Inherited Error: Israel Is Not a Religion

Rabbi Léon Ashkénazi (Manitou) stated this with surgical precision:

"Many Jews believe God created synagogues and yeshivot - and built a world around them. The truth is the reverse: God created a world - and within it, there should be synagogues and yeshivot."

This is a first-order construction error. But to understand it fully, we must understand what the Beit Midrash and Beit Knesset actually are within Hebrew architecture - not as the outside observer defines them.

The verse in Genesis (20:7) says of Abraham: "For he is a prophet, and he will pray for you." Two verbs. Two directions.

Prophet - one who receives the word of God. The channel flows downward: the Creator speaks, the human listens. This is the essence of the Beit Midrash - Torah study is not the acquisition of intellectual knowledge. It is hearing the word of God. A descending communication channel - from Heaven to the human being.

And he will pray - the created being responds. The direction reverses: the human turns to the Creator, speaks, makes a request, and gives thanks. This is the essence of the Beit Knesset - the place where the created being speaks back to the Creator. An ascending channel - from the human to Heaven.

Two channels. Two directions. A bidirectional communication system between the creature and the Creator.

And Manitou sharpens this: both - Beit Midrash and Beit Knesset - exist inside the world, not above it, not elsewhere. The construction error is to invert the vessel and the chassis - to think God created the synagogue and the yeshiva and built a world around them, when the truth is the opposite: He created a complete world, and within it, as part of its full vitality, there is a special place for hearing God's word and for speaking back to Him.

Therefore, Israel is not a religion. This definitional error costs us dearly.

Religion - every religion - is a mechanism designed to connect the human to God. It stands outside the person, demands commitment, and can be chosen or unchosen. The American Christian chooses Christianity as a Mindset - a psychological state that can be updated.

The Hebrew people is an ontological reality. Not a framework - a Vessel (kli). Form and content are inseparable. The material cannot be extracted from the vessel without breaking it.

Rav Kook specifies in Pinksei HaRa'aya: "Torah of Life is not religion alone. Our Torah of Life is the revelation of God, revealing itself within everything simultaneously as from all of Being." - Israel's Torah is not a "religion" - it is a total civilizational system, within which the sacred and the secular, the private and the national, the personal and the universal - are a single vessel.

So when an American asks, "What is your religion?" - the question itself does not translate. Israel does not "believe" in Judaism the way a Christian "believes" in Christianity. Israel emerges from it.

The Paradox of the Sovereign: David and Michal in the Book of Samuel

In the Second Book of Samuel (Chapter 6), King David dances before the Ark. Michal, daughter of Saul - daughter of the old kingship, the kingship that justifies itself - watches from above with contempt: "How honored today was the King of Israel who uncovered himself..."

David's response is sharp: "Before the Lord who chose me over your father and over all his house... I will be more lowly than this, and humble in my own eyes" - before God, I am nothing. "And with them I will be honored" - before the people, I stand in full dignity.

Two commands. Two directions. The same bidirectional system as the Beit Midrash and the Beit Knesset - but at the level of leadership.

Before the Creator - absolute humility. "I will be lowly." Before the people, full dignity. "I will be honored."

This is the unique structure of Hebrew sovereignty: the king is subject to the Creator, and precisely because of that, he can serve the people without subjugating them. Because when a leader answers to nothing above him, he inevitably answers to his own ego. And an ego with the power of a state is a catastrophe.

In American political architecture, the center of gravity is horizontal: the leader represents the will of the citizen. Respectable. But without a vertical anchor.

In Hebrew architecture, the center of gravity is vertical: the human is subject to the divine, and, from that, the divine serves the human with greater power and greater trustworthiness.

The liability company breaks when the leader uses it for his ego, because nothing above him stops him.

Hebrew sovereignty, when faithful to its root, is checked from above - and therefore more stable.

The Path to Unity: Bnei Noah and the Resolution of Friction

The path to absolute protection of your people - and simultaneously, to cleaving to the good and acting for all humanity - is not erasing the difference. It is recognizing it.

Bnei Noah embody the architectural solution.

Loyal to their people, land, and culture. Genuine national identity - not diluted, not apologetic. And simultaneously, recognizing the Source of all: the Creator, source of life for all living. National loyalty and the yoke of Heaven - not as contradiction, but as two floors of the same building.

And Manitou sharpens this: it is not a "religion" to adopt. It is a world to discover - one God created complete, and within it there is room for all. All inside the world, not above it.

Israel does not ask humanity to become Israel. She asks humanity to discover the structure already within them - the divine foundation beneath national loyalty.

As this consciousness spreads, we will reach the fulfillment of the prophet's words: "Nation shall not lift sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more."

This Moment: An Unprecedented Alliance

Israel and America stand today in unprecedented operational partnership against the Iranian threat.

They are not the same. They must never be conflated.

America is a covenant power - the greatest and most morally serious liability company in human history. A nation that elevated human dignity to heights the world had not known. This is not a small thing.

Israel is - in the language of Rav Kook, who wrote this before the state existed - the foundation of God's throne in the world. A state whose entire desire is that God be One and His name be One.

When they are allies, it is not because they are identical. But because in this moment they serve a shared purpose - and a covenant power and a vessel of purpose, properly connected, they build a structure stronger than either alone.

This is not naïveté. This is engineering.

A Personal Question

"Nation shall not lift sword against nation" is not a lullaby. It is an architectural blueprint - and a construction project in which every one of us is a partner.

Israel and America are allies today not because they are identical, but because in this moment they serve a shared purpose.

Not a merger. Connection. Not erasing the difference. Engineering the difference.

And now - a personal question, to you:

Inside which structure are you living?

Does your loyalty to your people, your country, and your community flow from a contract that can be updated at your convenience? Or does it emerge from a Source - something that preceded you and will remain after you?

If this question touches you - share this article with someone who can carry it.

Because "nation shall not lift sword against nation" will not happen on its own.

It will happen when leaders decide to build differently.