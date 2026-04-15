US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that Iran’s decision to attack Gulf states has led them to open their banking accounts to the US, allowing Washington to freeze Iranian regime assets.

“The Iranians made mistakes that may prove fatal by attacking their neighbors in the Gulf, and now they are much more willing to be more transparent about their finances, or to conduct a deeper investigation into funds held in their banking systems," Bessent said.

The Secretary of the Treasury also said that the US has sent a request to Gulf states to freeze funds belonging to commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and members of Iran’s leadership.

Bessent noted that Washington conveyed a message to the Gulf states, similar to the one sent to financial firms, stating that if Iranian money is found in their banks, the US is prepared to impose sanctions, and that Iranians should understand that the economic blow will be no less severe than military strikes.